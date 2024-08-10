NDC woos market women with Women Development Bank policy

The establishment of a Women Development Bank dedicated for economic empowerment of women as promised by the Flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears to be gathering momentum in the Asante-Akim South Constituency. The parliamentary candidate, Maame Sarfoah Appiah, and her campaign team have been selling the message to market women across the constituency, explaining how the initiative could be a game-changer to their trading activities. The enthusiasm among the market women seems to suggest they are embracing the policy as the electioneering campaigns of various political parties take shape. At one of such campaigns at the Obogu Market, a National Campaign Team member of the party, Obuobia Darko-Opoku joined the campaign trail to preach the gospel of the NDC. Together with the parliamentary candidate, they moved from one shop to the other engaging the women on the need to vote for change in the face of high cost of doing business. According to them, the NDC with a female running mate was best placed to promote the interest of women in this election and charged them to overwhelmingly endorse the ticket of the NDC. They argued that the party's choice of a female running mate demonstrated its commitment to introduce deliberate policies for women empowerment. 'Women mean a lot to President John Dramani Mahama and that is why he is bringing the Women Development Bank to empower women to grow your businesses,' Madam Darko -Opoku, assured. She said women would enjoy interest free loans to expand their businesses with the establishment of the Women Development Bank under the presidency of Mr. Mahama. Voting for the NDC as women, according to her, meant they were determined to improve their lives, and urged them not to reject a perfect opportunity to revive their businesses. Maame Sarfoah Appiah said the ticket of the NDC represented hope for Ghanaians having endured severe economic hardship in the last seven years despite being promised improved standard of living by the New Patriotic Party (NPP). She entreated the women to be part of the wind for change, which had become so crucial in putting the country on the path of growth and prosperity. Source: Ghana News Agency