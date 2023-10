The Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries announced the nomination of Mohamed Hammami, senior engineer, as CEO of the Fishing Ports and Installations Agency (French: APIP) The decision was published in the Official Journal of the Tunisian Republic in its issue n°115 of 2023. The APIP was created under the law n° 92-32 of April 7, 1992.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse