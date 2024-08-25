Next NDC government will review Customs Amendment Act – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the next NDC government would review the Custom Amendment Act, 2020 (Act 1014) on importation of salvaged vehicles. Mr. Mahama announced this on Saturday during the manifesto launch of the NDC at Winneba in the Central Region. The Custom Amendment Act, 2020, came into force in April 2020 to provide incentives for automotive manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Development Programme, provide import exemptions for the security agencies and officers of the security agencies, and for related matters. The Act amended Section 58 of Act 891 to, among others, prevent the importation of salvaged motor vehicles and vehicles aged over 10 years. This, Mr. Mahama said, would be reviewed to ensure that those who could not afford to buy new vehicles could go for the salvaged ones. He noted that this would also give artisans work to do as they would work on the salvaged cars, stating that they would support the work of those at Kokompe, Abossey Okai and Kumasi Magazine. Source: Ghana News Agency