NHIS cardholders advised to use mobile app for registration, renewal

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) beneficiaries have been advised to use the NHIS mobile application for registration and renewal of their insurance via the short code *929# on any phone network.

The move aims to enhance convenience and efficiency for users, allowing them to easily complete the necessary procedures from their phones as well as help streamline the registration process for cardholders.

By embracing this digital solution, NHIS cardholders can expect a more seamless experience when it comes to managing their healthcare and insurance coverage.

Mr. Harry Thompson Baffour, Eastern Regional Operations Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), who gave the advice to the public, said that the advantages of utilising the mobile app were manifold.

He noted that the use of the short code had helped ease crowding and eliminate long queues at the various district offices while also making it convenient for customers.

He refuted suggestions that the insurance was not actively operating, saying: 'Don't believe rumours that the NHIS is inactive; instead, use it [NHIS card] to promote healthcare services.'

He explained that the health scheme was established to provide equitable access and financial coverage of essential services for both inpatient and outpatient treatment.

Mr. Baffour was speaking during the Eastern Region NIA mid-year review meeting in Koforidua, which took stock of what the office had done in the previous six months and also reviewed the progress of personnel and their performance.

Addressing the meeting, which was on the theme: ' Membership Enrollment: A Collective Responsibility,' he said: 'Within the past six months, the office has achieved the 76.2 percent target,' emphasising, 'So, we presume that by the end of the year we can achieve the full target and, if possible, go beyond it.'

Mr. Richmond Larmie, Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of NHIA, in a presentation, said that by the end of the half-year, active membership in the region had reached 1,583,246.

This represents 76.2 percent of the target of 2,076,469 with a deficit of 493,223 or 23.8 percent.

Looking at the revenue mobilisation, he said, it was observed that there was an eight percent improvement over the previous half-year of 2022.

In the mid-year of 2023, revenue mobilisation was more than 8.25 million Ghana cedis compared to 7.65 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Despite the successes, Mr. Larmie outlined some challenges, such as co-payment practices at various facilities that are adversely affecting registration drives, understaffing, particularly in

Birim North and Okwawuman South districts, as well as network issues that were affecting registration.

He suggested that more personnel be assigned to the districts of Birim North and Okwawuman South while network worries were tackled to improve registration.

He also called for stricter enforcement to curtail copayment practices.

The review meeting brought together NHIS managers, public relations officers, and management information system officers from the region's 19 district offices, as well as Management of Regional Operation.

Through NHIS, the NHIA intends to provide basic healthcare services to all Ghanaians, and every citizen is entitled to enrol in the scheme by paying a subsidised premium.

Source: Ghana News Agency