Nigerian Navy redeploys, appoints senior officers

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, has approved appointments of senior officers comprising Rear Admirals and Commodores as part of the routine reorganisation in the service.

The Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ayo-Vaughan said the new appointments resulted from the promotion of 128 senior officers in December 2022, mainly 52 rear admirals and 76 commodores.

He said the new appointments saw Rear Adm. Garba Abubakar being reappointed as the Nigerian Navy Delegate to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Rear Adm. Akano Adesope, was moved from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru and appointed as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot.

Similarly, former Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. Kennedy Egbuchulam, was appointed as the pioneer Chief of Communications and Information Technology.

Former Chief of Defence Space Administration, Rear Adm. Nnamdi Muogilim, moves to Defence Headquarters as the Executive Director Operations, Navy Holdings Limited.

Ayo-Vaughan said the erstwhile Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, WEY, Rear Adm. Adewale Olanrewaju, would to take over as the Director of Standards, Naval Headquarters.

The former Deputy Director Communication Intelligence at Defence Intelligence Agency, Rear Adm. Fatah Sanusi takes over as Executive Director, Administration, Human Resource and Personnel Management at the Navy Holdings Ltd.

“Rear Adm. Nuhu Bala, the former Director of Transformation, Defence Headquarters has been reappointed as the Deputy Chief of Defence Space Administration.

Rear Adm. Danjuma Moses, former Director of Training, DHQ takes over as the Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

“The routine reshuffling of the senior naval officers also affected Rear Adm. Vincent Okeke, former Director of Logistics, DHQ who has been reappointed as Director of Plans, DHQ and Rear Adm. Yakubu Wambai, the erstwhile Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command moves to DHQ as the Director of Transformation.

“The former Director Veterans Affairs, Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. Ismaila Zelani has been appointed as Director of Administration at Naval Headquarters.

“Rear Adm. Emmanuel Beckley, the erstwhile Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot moves to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency as the Director of Logistics,” he said.

The naval spokesman further said Rear Adm. Domnan Dangwel, had been redeployed from DHQ to Naval Headquarters as the Director Special Projects, while Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, would remain in DHQ and appointed as Director of Training.

He said while the former Deputy Director Earth Observation at DSA, Rear Adm. Hamisu Sadiq, moved to NHQ as Director of Safety, Rear Adm. Olusanya Bankole would take over as the Director of Communications at NHQ.

According to him, the immediate past Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu takes over as the Director of Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate.

“Rear Adm. Kennedy Ezete, moves to DHQ as Director, Project Monitoring while Rear Adm. Noel Madugu, formerly Deputy Director Special Operation Forces, DHQ has been appointed Director of Logistics.

“The erstwhile Director of Logistics, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Rear Adm. Daupreye Matthew, is to resume as the Director, Innovation and Concept Development, NHQ.

“While Rear Adm. Emmanuel Nmoyem, was appointed as the Director, Human Rights Desk, DHQ while Rear Adm. Ibrahim Shettima, formerly Chief of Logistics, NHQ takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command.

“The former Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Rear Adm. Monday Unurhiere is now the Director of Plans, NHQ while Rear Adm. Hamza Kaoje has been moved from Headquarters Western Naval Command to DHQ as Director of Equipment Standardisation and Harmonisation.

“Rear Adm. Idi Abbas, formerly Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command resumes as the Director of Operations, NHQ,” he added.

Ayo-Vaughan also said Rear Adm. Clement Atebi, had been moved from the Central Naval Command to NHQ as Director of Audit, while Rear Adm. Samson Bura, formerly Fleet Commander, Western Fleet, had been moved to DHQ as Director Search and Rescue.

He said Rear Adm. Oluwole Fadeyi, had been moved from Eastern Naval Command and appointed as Director Record, Returns and Analysis at NHQ while Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire, takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command.

According to him, the erstwhile Deputy Commandant, AFCSC, Jaji Rear Adm. Mustapha Hassan, is now the Director of Policy, NHQ while Rear Adm. Bashir Mohammed, becomes the Chief of Logistics (Navy) and Rear Adm. Julius Nwagu become the Director Campaign Planning at NHQ.

He added that Rear Adm. Patrick Nwatu, takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, while Rear Adm. Mike Oamen is now the Director Veterans Affairs, NHQ, while Rear Adm. James Okosun, takes over as the Commandant Nigerian Naval Engineering College, Sapele.

Rear Admiral Suleiman Abdullahi has been reappointed as the Managing Director Admiralty Exchange Ltd., Navy Holdings Ltd., while Rear Admiral Kasimu Bushi has been reappointed as the Chief of Accounts and Budget, Naval Headquarters.

“Furthermore, Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command; Rear Adm. Ibrahim Shehu, appointed Director of Marine Engineering, NHQ and Rear Adm. Abdullahi Ahmed, moves to NHQ as Director, Recruitment, Reserve and Resettlement.

“Rear Adm. Fredrick Damtong has been reappointed Director Weapon Electrical; Rear Adm. Abdul-rasheed Haruna, the immediate past Commander, NNS BEECROFT is now the Chief Staff Officer, Eastern Naval Command while Rear Adm. John Mamman, has been appointed Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Western Naval Command.

“The immediate past Commander, Naval Base Lake Chad, Rear Adm. John Okeke is to take over as the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Central Naval Command while Rear Adm. Olatunde Olodude moves from the National Defence College, Abuja to take over as the Fleet Commander, Western Fleet.

“Rear Adm. Chijioke Onyemaobi has been reappointed as the Director Ships Spares, NHQ.

“Other senior officers affected by the new appointments are Rear Adm. Sunday Atakpa, former Commander, NNS SOROH, who has been appointed the Chief Staff Officer, Naval Training Command and Rear Adm. Abdul-hamid Baba-Inna, former Commander NNS DELTA who was appointed Director, Legal Services, NHQ.

“Rear Adm. Patrick Effah has been reappointed, Director, Maritime Domain Awareness, NHQ.

“Rear Adm. Chidozie Okehie has been reappointed Director Personnel Release and Rear Adm. Olusegun Soyemi, appointed as Director, Monitoring and Evaluation Analysis.

“Rear Adm. Ebiobowei Zipele has been reappointed as the Commandant, Defence Intelligence College, Karu,” he added

Source: News Agency of Nigeria