Northerners gear-up for elombe tournament

OSHAKATI: Preparations are underway for the 10th edition of the annual Elombe Sports Tournament set to take place from 28-30 December 2023. This year, the village tournament will feature sports codes such as football, volleyball, netball and chess and is open to all teams across Namibia. Tournament organizer member Mike Ashipala told Nampa that the event serves as a platform to engage young people in sports activities, nurturing their talents and providing them with an opportunity to showcase their skills. 'Beyond the sporting aspect, the event also plays a vital role in bolstering the local economy by providing a market for various small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within Elombe, and an avenue to showcase their products and services to a wider audience,' he said. He added that through this initiative, the Elombe Sports Tournament continues to demonstrate its dedication to not only promoting sports and healthy living but also to uplifting the community as a whole. Thus, the tournament's proceeds will be donated to the local school, further supporting the region's educational initiatives and infrastructure development. Ashipala further said an amount of N.dollar 30 000 was invested for the successful tournament hosting, noting that this year's three-day event will be exciting and enriching, bringing together athletes, spectators, and local businesses. The Blue City FC from Iikokola Village are the current champions. Source: The Namibia Press Agency