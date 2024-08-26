‘Not a single drop of Ghanaian blood should be sacrificed for power’ – Dr Bawumia

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring free, fair and violent-free elections, noting that 'not a single drop of Ghanaian blood should be sacrificed for power'. He said Ghana's existence should transcend individual's political ambitions. Speaking to journalists during a media engagement in Accra on Sunday, Dr Bawumia, cautioned against actions that could lead to violence and destruction of property. He expressed concern about the increasing use of incendiary language by some political activists and individuals on political platforms and media space. The NPP Flagbearer said the elections should be a contest of ideas and solution proposals to the country's socio-economic challenges, and thus emphasised the NPP's determination to pitch its ideas and bring solutions to the teething challenges facing the citizens if given the nod in the December 7 Election. 'We will run a campaign of ideas. Our goal is that at the end of the contest, will be secure in the knowledge that there is work to do.' Dr Bawumia re-affirmed his commitment to run a campaign focused on ideas and ensure that the NPP conducted itself in a manner befitting a democratic group. He urged those threatening 'brimstone and fire' to reconsider their actions and thus reminded them that such actions were un-Ghanaian. More than 200 journalists and media practitioners from the 16 regions took part in the media engagement and asked questions that bothered on some promises outlined in the NPP 2024 Election Manifesto and actions undertaken by the ruling government since it assumed power in 2017 to date. Source: Ghana News Agency