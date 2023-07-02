NPP Deputy Women’s Organiser donates education items to alma mater

Madam Regina Lame, Deputy Women's Organiser of Nkwanta South Constituency of the New Patriotic Party has visited her alma mater, the Keri M/A JHS in the municipality and donated some educational items to students. The items include mathematical sets, pens and pencils for candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) preparing for their final exams. Madam Lame, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ginabel Fashion and a native of Keri, made the donation as part of her 30th birthday celebration. She took the opportunity to brief the BECE candidates on the benefits of the Free Senior High School policy initiated by President Akufo-Addo's Government. She again advised them to study hard ahead of their final BECE examinations in August and come out with flying colours as she also did some years ago to become who she is today. The students could not hide their joy; they thanked her and promised they would learn hard and make beneficial use of the educational items she had donated to them. She was accompanied by Stella Klutse, Polling Station Secretary for Primary 'A'; and Agidisu Agatha, Polling Station Women's Organiser for Keri Polling Station 'A'.

Source: Ghana News Agency