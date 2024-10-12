NRSA launches 25th anniversary, commits to fight crashes with renewed energy

Mr David Osafo Adonteng, the Acting Director-General, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), says though road crashes are ever present, the Authority stands ready to face them with renewed energy, modern solutions and dedication to make roads safe. He said the Authority for the past 25 years had witnessed significant reductions in road accidents and fatalities, yet much more needed to be done. He gave the assurance at the launch of the Authority's 25th Anniversary and Road Safety Excellence Awards in Accra on Wednesday. Mr Adonteng said the NRSA would continue to focus on innovation, data-driven strategies, and stronger enforcement of road safety standards. Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, in a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry's Chief Director, Mrs Mabel Sagoe, commended the Authority for making notable achievements such as launch of the 'Arrive Alive and Stay Alive' road safety campaigns and launch of the Code of Conduct for political parties and political activities to ens ure road users' safety during political seasons. He said the road ahead remained fraught with challenges, as lives were lost to road traffic crashes on a daily basis, a situation which had huge socioeconomic impact. He called on all to remain steadfast in their commitment to achieving an ultimate goal of 50 per cent reduction in accordance with the UN 2nd Decade of Action for road fatalities. Even though technology had accelerated and enhanced vehicle safety, Mr Asiamah advised stakeholders not to lose sight of the most vulnerable - pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists as they were the most affected. Chief Superintendent Dr Samuel Sasu-Mensah, the Director of Operatations, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, said road crashes despite efforts to control them, remained a pressing concern that all must address. He said the MTTD had collaborated with the NRSA to commence an automated enforcement project to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities. Dr Sasu-Mensah a lso encouraged drivers to drive defensively and always report reckless driving. Mr Jermaine Nkrumah, Board Chairman, NRSA, who led a team to launch the anniversary, said it was prudent to award excellence and commitment towards the fight against road crashes, injuries and deaths. In 2024 through August, he said the Authority had recorded 1614 deaths through road usage. In 2023, it recorded 2,276 deaths, 15,409 injuries and 14,135 crashes while in 2022, the NRSA recorded 2,276 deaths, 15,690 injuries, and 14,960 crashes. In 2021, the Authority recorded 2,924 deaths, 15,680 injuries and 15,972 rashes, and in 2020, recorded 2,528 deaths, 14,292 injuries and 12,484 crashes while in 2019, it recorded 2073 deaths in 2019, with 13,021 injuries and 10,808 crashes. Mr Nkrumah said Ghana accounted for 1.42 per cent of deaths on the continent, adding: 'With the number of deaths, it is not just numbers but human beings that we are losing. And aside the thousands of funerals which affect economic stability in familie s, crashes also cause huge social loss to families, especially close relatives.' The 25th Anniversary celebration will entail road safety health walk and screening at selected lorry terminals, road safety games to foster togetherness and networking among stakeholders, and inter-schools debate on road safety to inculcate the culture of safety in the youth. It would also include road safety excellence awards, a symposium for experts and stakeholders to deliberate on activities for road safety, donation at a foster home and a thanksgiving service. Source: Ghana News Agency