Number of protests down in Tunisia in last three months of 2023

The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) said that the number of protests decreased in the fourth quarter of 2023 to reach 600 protests (86.5% of them are organized protests) compared to 680 protests during the third quarter of the same year, 894 protests during the second quarter, and 1,262 protests during the first quarter of 2023. Despite the continued decline in the number of protests, the governorate of Gafsa ranks first nationally during the third and fourth quarters of last year by attracting the largest number of protests. It recorded 107 protests in October, November and December 2023, while the governorate of Tunis ranks second with 105 protests during the same months. Schools occupied the first place in the ranking of protest sites by hosting 140 demonstrations during the last quarter of 2023, followed by the media sector with 93 demonstrations, and the Compagnie des Phosphates de Gafsa (CPG) which experienced a slight decline compared to recent months. In its monthly report on social protests, the Forum indicated that 209 protests were recorded in various regions in Tunisia last December. Most of these protests took place in the governorate of Tunis (49), followed by the governorate of Gafsa (39) then in the governorates of Nabeul, Médenine and Tataouine, according to the same report. These protests focused on financial demands, workers' rights, and the regularization of the professional situation of substitute teachers and other employees. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse