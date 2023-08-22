General

NWR resorts achieve full occupancy

Comments Off on NWR resorts achieve full occupancy

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has reported that its principal properties, including Halali, Okaukuejo, Olifantsrus, Namutoni and Sesriem, had an occupancy rate of 100 per cent over this past weekend.

NWR in a statement said this milestone demonstrates unwavering interest in Namibia’s magnificent landscapes, diversified wildlife and great hospitality offerings.

NWR’s Managing Director, Matthias Ngwangwama, told Nampa on Tuesday that the organisation is happy to see such a rapid recovery in tourism.

“Our team’s dedication, along with the lasting fascination of Namibia’s natural treasures, has played a critical part in our quick revival. We are committed to creating unique experiences for our prized visitors while upholding the highest standards of service,” he said.

He said NWR’s success story stands as an inspiration to the entire hospitality industry, highlighting the potential for recovery even in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Ngwangwama emphasised the importance of collaboration among hospitality players to collectively enhance the quality of visitor experiences across the nation.

“As the tourism industry rebuilds, we encourage all stakeholders to unite in delivering unparalleled hospitality. Our guests deserve nothing less than the best, and by working together, we can elevate Namibia's reputation as a premier travel destination,” he said.

He further stated that as NWR continues on its path to profitability and long-term growth, it is committed to following all health and safety regulations to protect the safety of both guests and employees.

According to him, the company’s efforts to provide a secure and enjoyable atmosphere are consistent with its larger goal of making Namibia a beacon of responsible and sustainable tourism.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

