Obuasi: Catholic Voices GH choral peace concert unites NPP, NDC

It was a beautiful sight to behold at the Old Magistrate Court, Wawase in the Obuasi East District, when leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the district joined other stakeholders for a peace concert. Members of the two leading parties were seen dancing to choral and patriotic songs together - an atmosphere rarely seen as in the run up to the 2024 general elections. Other stakeholders who attended the event organised by the Catholic Voices GH included representatives from the Ghana Police Service, civil society organisations, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), clergy, media and the public. Their presence underscored a shared commitment to ensuring a calm and secure electoral environment in the lead-up to the elections. Dubbed, 'Ghana Asomdwoe', the concert served as a unifying call for tranquility before, during and after the elections scheduled for December 7, this year. The host, Catholic Voices GH and their guest choir group, Dom Peace Chorale, treated patrons to captivating performances, igniting a sense of patriotism among attendees. Their music resonated with the audience, reinforcing the message of unity and collective responsibility in nurturing peace. Mr. Joseph Owusu-Addo, the Executive Director of Catholic Voices GH, emphasised the importance of peace as Ghana go to the polls in less than two months. 'As we approach the elections, it is vital that we all commit to maintaining peace in our communities,' he stated. According to him, violence and division had no place in Ghana's democracy, and called for renewed efforts from all stakeholders towards a peaceful election. As the night drew to a close, the audience left with a renewed sense of hope and a collective promise to advocate for peace, not just during the electoral season, but beyond. Source: Ghana News Agency