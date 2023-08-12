General

Obuasi East District Assembly ranked first in 2022 MMDAs ranking in Ashanti

Web DeskComments Off on Obuasi East District Assembly ranked first in 2022 MMDAs ranking in Ashanti

The Obuasi East District Assembly has been adjudged the best performing Assembly in the Ashanti Region in the 2022 National Rankings of Metropolitan and Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs). The Assembly also placed fourth in the Annual Performance Evaluation Report across the country after scoring 91.63 per cent and rated excellent in key performance areas such as general administration, human resource management, financial management reporting and infrastructure as well as social services, economic development, environment and sanitation. The 261 MMDAs in the country at the beginning of every year signs performance contracts with the Regional Coordinating Councils, to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of service delivery and also encourage competition among the MMDAs. Madam Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Obuasi East, in a statement, expressed appreciation to management, assembly members and staff of the Assembly for working assiduously to achieve the feat. She encouraged all stakeholders to double their efforts to enable the Assembly to perform better in subsequent rankings. Mr Eric Aboagye-Mensah, the District Coordinating Director, also praised the management and staff of the Assembly for their dedication to duty. He said the management and staff worked very hard to get to the current position and would continue to put in extra efforts to maintain the position in this year's rankings. The Obuasi East District was carved out of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly in 2017 by Legislative Instrument (LI) 2332 as one of the 38 newly created districts.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

UNICEF West and Central Africa Regional Office: Humanitarian Situation Report, 1 January to 31 December 2022

Web Desk

Situation Overview & Humanitarian NeedsThroughout 2022, children continued to face multidimensional humanitarian crises across West and Central Africa region. UNICEF’s Regional Humanitarian Appeal for Children focuses on 10 countries without a dedicate…
General

UN launches record $51.5 billion humanitarian appeal for 2023 [EN/AR]

User1

(Riyadh, 1 December 2022): Next year will set another record for humanitarian relief requirements with 339 million people in need of assistance in 69 countries, an increase of 65 million people compared to the same time last year, the United Nations and partner organizations said today. The estimated cost of the humanitarian response going into […]
General

Patronise ECG powerApp to pay bills – Volta ECG

Web Desk

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Electricity Company of Ghana has urged customers to download the ECG PowerApp to pay all their outstanding bills to enable the company to provide stable power supply. This initiative, according to the Company, is …