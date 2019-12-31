New and improved ways to provide aid enabled us to help millions of people in need

January: Underlining the forgotten

Many humanitarian crises don't make the news headlines.

The displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh. Ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Libya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Ukraine. The climate-related crisis in Djibouti. The protracted humanitarian situation in Sudan. In response, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) launched plans in January on how to respond to crises in many of these countries. Many humanitarian crises don't make the news headlines.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs