Odomase Number One Traditional Council Enstools Seven New Sub-Chiefs.

Odomase: Odomfour Dr Kwasi Apraku III, the Paramount Chief of the Odomase Number One Traditional Area in the Sunyani West Municipality, has advised chiefs and queens to spearhead development of local communities. He emphasized the crucial role of traditional authorities in facilitating accelerated national development, highlighting the responsibility of chiefs and queens in addressing the emerging development needs of their subjects and localities. According to Ghana News Agency, Odomfour Apraku imparted this advice during the traditional rites and customs performed to seal the enstoolment of seven sub-chiefs of the Odomase Number One Traditional Council in Odomase, the municipal capital. The newly enstooled sub-chiefs are Nana Yaw Nyame, the Baamuhene, Nana Kofi Nyame, the Awerempimhene, Nana Amankwatia Safradu, the Akyempimhene, Nana Baffour Gyan, the Dompimhene, Barima Yaw Twum, the Nkosoahene, and Okofo Kwasi Antepim, the Kronkrohene of the Traditional Area. Odomfour Apraku III urged the sub-chiefs to l ead their communities, self-initiate, and undertake development initiatives, which would, in turn, attract support from the government and NGOs to help build their communities. Additionally, Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Area, encouraged the sub-chiefs to actively involve sub-queens in decision-making and development processes. She expressed optimism that the chiefs and queens in the area would serve the people with humility and diligence to advance the development of the Odomase Number Traditional Area. As part of the traditional customs, the royal families who nominated the sub-chiefs paraded them shoulder-high through the principal street of the Odomase Township.