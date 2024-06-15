Okoe Boye meets Finance Ministry, GRA officials to expedite clearance of Global Fund commodities

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister of Health, has met officials of the Ministry of Finance (MOF), and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to expedite the clearance of essential health commodities donated by the Global Fund. The move followed a statement issued by the Health Ministry confirming the receipt of GHC7,429,694.39 from the Ministry of Finance for the payment of demurrage and other third party charges to ensure the clearance of all outstanding Global Fund containers. The Ministry of Health emphasised the importance of the funding stating: 'It is expected that with the funds received, all outstanding containers will be cleared by the end of June 2024.' Dr Okoe Boye, in an interview with the media during a project inspection visit to the La General Hospital and Weija Children's Hospital, said he was taking personal interest in the matter and would not rest until the goods were cleared. In pursuit of that, a meeting was held with the Finance Ministry and the GRA on Friday June 14, 2024, to ensure the cle arance and delivery of the life-saving medications, medical equipment, and other essential health commodities. Members of the Ghana Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund (CCM Ghana) recently threatened a demonstration over the inability of the government to clear the remaining medical provisions at the port. In an open letter to the President Akufo-Addo, Mr Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, Acting Chair, Ghana CCM, highlighted the concerns of members of the international community on the matter. 'Some are asking whether the Government of Ghana no longer has control over its ports, because they [international agencies] do not understand how a sovereign State cannot clear commodities from its port,' he stated. Mr Ortsin called for quicker intervention by the Government, saying the delay could affect relations between Ghana and the Global Fund. Source: Ghana News Agency