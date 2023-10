Tunisia's olive oil export revenues from the start of the crop year until the end of September grew 56.6% to TND 3188.4 million, reads a report published Friday by the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI).

The volume of exports fell 1.7% to 185,000 tonnes compared with the same period in the previous crop year (2021-2022).

The average price in the first 11 months rose 59.3% to TND 17.24/kg, against TND 10.82/kg in the previous crop year.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse