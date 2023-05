Olympique de Béja won Tunisia's Cup 2022-2023 Hedi Chaker edition, after defeating Esperance ST 1-0 at a final game played on Sunday afternoon in Rades.

The only goal of the match was scord by Oussama Bouguerra (65').

This is the third Cup trophy won by Beja club. Their last Cup dates back to 2010.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse