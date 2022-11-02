General

On the African Union-led Peace Talks

User1Comment(0)

We welcome the momentous step taken in Pretoria today to advance the African Union’s campaign to “silence the guns” with the signing of a cessation of hostilities between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. We commend the parties for taking this initial step to agree to end the fighting and continue dialogue to resolve outstanding issues to consolidate peace and bring an end to almost two years of conflict. We welcome the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance and the protection of civilians that should result from implementation of this agreement.
The United States commends AU Commission Chairman Faki for his leadership as well as the extraordinary efforts of AU High Representative Obasanjo, former South African Deputy President Mlambo-Ngcuka, and former Kenyan President Kenyatta, whose facilitation led to this significant step toward peace. We also commend South Africa for generously hosting the talks.
The United States remains a committed partner to this AU-led process and to our collaboration with the UN, IGAD, and other regional and international partners to support implementation of today’s agreement. We welcome the statement of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy expressing gratitude to the AU and share our support for his desire for an enhanced partnership to support reconstruction and development for all communities in northern Ethiopia affected by the conflict.

Source: US State Department

User1

Related Articles
General

Radiant.Earth and OpenAQ Partner to Fight Air Pollution in Africa

Web Desk

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radiant.Earth today announced its partnership with OpenAQ to bring together a diverse group of individuals in Ghana and Kenya who are deeply concerned about poor air quality in their community and are looking for solutions. Radiant.Earth, a non-profit advocating for open geospatial data for positive impact and improved decision-making, will provide OpenAQ […]
General

Globeleq, CDC et TCQ Power lancent un nouveau projet en Sierra Leone

Web Desk

LONDRES, 7 mars 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Globeleq, société leader de l’électricité indépendante en Afrique a célébré, avec CDC Group plc (CDC) et TCQ Power, le début de la construction du Projet de Production d’Electricité pour la Région Ouest (Western Area Power Generation Project) en Sierra Leone avec un événement de lancement.  Le Président de la République […]
General

In South Sudan, Mixed Reaction to Peace Deal with Rebel Coalition

User1

KHARTOUM, SUDAN – Some Sudanese citizens are welcoming the signing Monday in Juba of a peace deal mediated by South Sudanese leaders. Some say the agreement will allow them to move freely, engage in agriculture and carry out other developmental projects without fear. Khartoum resident Khadija Iddris of the Arkaweet neighborhood calls the deal one […]