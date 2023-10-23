Ondo: PDP Will Win Massively In Coming LG Polls – Bunawari Doso

One of the aspirants for the chairmanship ticket of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State on the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Bunawari Doso has declared that his party would win massively in the forthcoming local council elections in the state.

He stated this on Thursday at the party Secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, while on a visit to the state Executive of the party.

Doso, who has obtained the Nomination Form for the chairmanship ticket of Ese-Odo Local Government, said members of the party were ready for the local council polls and have been doing their spade work.

The state Secretary of the party, Hon Oluseye, who welcomed the aspirant and his entourage to the Secretariat, noted that PDP would perform very well at the poll because the ruling party in the state has failed the people.

Explaining why he’s aspiring for the position, Doso said he is passionate about developing the communities in Ese-Odo Local Government and building on the legacies of their forerunners.

He said: “My intention to contest for the post of the chairman of Ese-Odo is a sequel to my love for the growth and development of my community. I want to build on the legacies of our fathers and grandfathers who serve our people diligently.

“This moment offers me the opportunity to reflect on my political trajectory and how I can convert my inherent greatness into what would benefit an average Ese-Odo people.”

He was accompanied by Hon. Olu Egbedofo, Engr. Samuel Jeremiah, Chief Okoro Epiri, Engr Captain Digha, Comrade Tam Icon, James Elijah, Nanaopiri Gabai, Ebimiyen Mogul, Nanabo Loko Lady Belele Marry, and others.