One female out of 74, elected as assembly member in Akuapem south

Ms Paulina Agordo of the Otiakrom/Kojokrom Electoral Area in the Akuapim South Municipality has been elected as the only female assembly member in the municipality. She was among six females and 74 males who filed to contest as assembly members in the Akuapim South Municipality in the District Level Elections. Mr Benjamin Amankwah, Akuapem South Municipal Electoral Officer said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that Ms Agordo won by 201 votes against two females and a male in her electoral area. Mr. Amankwah indicated that history had repeated itself as it was done in 2019 where one female was elected as an assembly member during the District Level Elections. In all, a total of 25 assembly members were elected including a tie, of the 80 candidates who filed to contest in the 26 electoral areas as well as 130-unit committee members consisting of 17 females. Mr Amankwah indicated that this year, the municipality recorded an appreciating percentage of voter turnouts of 43.61 percent representing 2 0,599 of the 47,237 expected voter population. 'In 2019, the turnout was about 32 percent, but this year we had 43.61 percent which indicates an increment in the turnout compared to the last four years,' he said. Source: Ghana News Agency