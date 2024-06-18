Opuni Trial: GSA laboratories are accredited, its results accepted worldwide-Witness

Mrs Genevieve Ofosuhemaa Mantey, Head of the Material Science Department of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), says the Authority's laboratories are accredited, hence its results are accepted worldwide. She said because their laboratories were accredited it had a better rating than that of the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG). Mrs Mantey, a subpoenaed witness for Mr Seidu Agongo, was answering questions in a cross-examination in the trial, involving Dr Stephen Opuni, a former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, led by Mr Samuel Codjoe, counsel for Dr Opuni. Dr Opuni and Mr Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and corruption by a public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act. They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GHS300,000.00 self-recognizance bail each. The witness agreed that it was because of the high acceptability rate of their laboratory results that made EOCO submit lithovit for testing. She confirmed that the Drug, Cosmetic and Forensic laboratory was not responsible for the testing of fertiliser. Mrs Mantey said she was not sure the Drug, Cosmetic and Forensic laboratory was informed about the testing of lithovit fertiliser. Source: Ghana News Agency