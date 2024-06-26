Ormi STEM Fair: JHS pupil models Tipper Truck, aspires to become an engineer

Master Gabriel Boadu, a Junior High School (JHS) Two pupil of the Dzelukope E.P. Basic School, Keta, in the Volta Region has modeled a tipper truck as part of the school's project for the Ormi STEM Fair' underway at Denu-Tokor. Master Boadu displayed a prototype of a movable truck made from household items. The machine, he said, has all the features of a tipper truck, such as a complete engine and its accessories, back axle, tires, connecting rod, piston, lighting systems, and others. The JHS pupil was one of students of 19 Senior and Junior High Schools tasked to display their practical knowledge during the two-day third edition of Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (Ormi) Volta STEM Fair' aimed at shaping unearthing young talents to become future icons. Disclosing what constituted the formation of the machine, Master Boadu told the Ghana News Agency that he used plastic materials to mold the body, with other materials including wood, water, battery, motor gears, and others to produce his innovati ve tipper truck. 'This is my handy work. I didn't rely on any person to get this done. From the wiring system to the physical formation, everything was done by me and with my drawings,' he said. The system, according to him, was controlled specifically by the insertion of a Ghana Card and battery before it ignited. 'I only applied my little technical and scientific knowledge after researching a few things,' he added. Master Boadu further explained that adding in-depth research and creativity to things produced great results, 'so, I didn't use any particular textbook for this.' He revealed that he could produce other devices if individuals and organisations could offer some financial aid to make his dreams come true. He commended Ormi, the main organisers for bringing their creativity to bear and aspiring to become an engineer in the future. Mrs Stella Attakpah, the Managing Director of Ormi, explained that the idea was born out of her desire to ensure young scientists with great potential are trained t o shape the future of the country. 'The Fair will position these students to delve deep into themselves to enable become more creative.' She said the initiative would also compel young scientists to stay and work in Ghana by way of bringing job opportunities for the teeming Ghanaian youth. The event was on the theme: 'Developing Future Engineers Today.' Over 19 Schools from across Volta including Bishop Herman College, are participating in the event. Source: Ghana News Agency