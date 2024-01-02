Oshakati hospital records higher malaria cases

OSHAKATI: total of 29 malaria cases were reported at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital in December 2023, a stark increase of 25 cases for the same month in the previous year. This was confirmed by the hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr Ruben Kanime, saying of the 29 cases recorded in December 2023, 22 of them were tested at the hospital, while seven were referred from district hospitals. 'One factor that can explain the difference in statistics is the good rain received earlier this year,' he added. Kanime stated that while the ministry has activated specific interventions to curb the spread of malaria such as indoor residual spraying (IRS), communities are urged to promote community-based environmental management practices to reduce mosquito breeding sites, such as draining stagnant water, proper waste disposal and habit modification. Kanime further urged the residents to ensure that they practice personal protection by, among other measures, using bed nets, insect repellents and long-sleeved clothin g to minimise skin exposure, Source: The Namibia Press Agency