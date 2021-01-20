OSRAM’s PERCEPT™ LiDAR platform

QUEBEC CITY and MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology and OSRAM, the global leader in automotive lighting and laser systems, are pleased to announce they have entered into a long-term agreement. LeddarTech will provide their industry-leading LiDAR hardware and software components into OSRAM’s PERCEPT™ LiDAR platform.

The PERCEPT LiDAR platform is the first flexible solid-state LiDAR platform engineered with a strict focus on industrialization and automotive qualification. In a clear Tier 2 role, OSRAM wants to offer a mid- to long-range platform to OEMs, Tier 1s, and system integrators that can be adapted for their specific application.

This partnership targets to deliver the industry’s first automotive-grade ADAS and eventually fully autonomous driving systems at mass-market pricing.

“Early in 2017, OSRAM recognized LeddarTech’s promising technological LiDAR approach based on unique software and hardware components and therefore invested $70 million to become a major shareholder,” said Dr Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG. “Since then, we have committed over $70 million more on developing LiDAR products, which has allowed OSRAM to offer LiDAR solutions to Tier 1s and OEMs that meet their cost and performance requirements for mass deployment.”

OSRAM’s PERCEPT LiDAR integrates LeddarTech’s LeddarEngine™, which is comprised of a family of highly integrated system-on-chips and related LiDAR measurement software that are ISO 26262 and significantly reduces system cost and development time. Combined with OSRAM’s laser products and optical module design and industrialization expertise, the PERCEPT LiDAR platform is the most versatile and highest performance LiDAR available at a cost that can enable volume deployment of ADAS systems integrating LiDAR.

OSRAM and LeddarTech will also collaborate to deliver perception software solutions that deliver an enhanced 3D environmental model using the PERCEPT LiDAR. These solutions will be based on LeddarTech’s perception technology, including raw data sensor fusion. This technology further contributes to deliver enhanced and cost-efficient ADAS systems through the fusion of cost-efficient LiDAR, cameras, and radar and with lower overall system computing power.

“LeddarTech is honored by the commitments expressed by OSRAM, one of the most respected and by far the largest lighting automotive suppliers in the world. OSRAM’s presence selling into every major OEM with the PERCEPT LiDAR platform will transform the automotive industry and enable mass deployment of ADAS systems, leading to a significantly safer and vastly enhanced user experience,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “OSRAM is one of the most respected automotive suppliers for optical systems and is positioned to be one of the leading suppliers of automotive LiDAR solutions.” Mr. Boulanger continued: “LeddarTech’s expertise in LiDAR, sensor fusion, and perception technology, combined with OSRAM’s industrialization competencies and their track record in delivering highly reliable and quality automotive modules, is destined to be the model of a winning partnership for the industry.” Mr. Boulanger concluded that he believes that the Tier 1 automotive suppliers, supported by technology providers such as LeddarTech, will dominate the market for LiDAR sensing systems just as they have with radar and other sensing platforms.

About OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, their products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. OSRAM had approximately 21,000 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2020 (September 30) and generated revenue of around three billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttle, truck, bus, delivery vehicle, smart city/factory, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

