Otjituuo boy dies from suspected petrol sniff

A 13-year-old boy at Otjituuo in the Otjozondjupa Region died on Monday afternoon, allegedly from an excessive petrol sniffing incident.

Namibian Police Force head of community affairs in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Tuesday said the deceased was identified by his relatives as Nanditjitiouua Tjipuka from Okahumba village.

Okahumba is situated about 60 kilometres south of Grootfontein in the Otjituuo area.

“It is alleged Tjipuka’s body was found lying unconscious on top of a generator, while his head faced into the petrol tank of the generator machine which was switched off,” said Mbeha.

Tjipuka was taken to the Otjituuo clinic where a nurse declared him dead on arrival, added Mbeha.

“The deceased’s father suspects he might have intentionally sniffed more petrol from the generator fuel tank and overdosed, which caused his sudden death,” Mbeha said.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

