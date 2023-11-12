‘Our multiculturalism has boosted educational tourism in Ghana’ – Zenith University College

Mr Philip K. Buabeng, the Acting Rector of Zenith University College, says the University's adoption of multiculturalism has helped in boosting educational tourism in the country. Mr. Buabeng, in an interview, after the Institution's 15th Graduation Ceremony, said admission of international students, particularly from the West African sub regional countries such as Nigeria, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, among others, had not only increased enrolment, but helped promote cultural diversity and exchanges on campus. That, he explained, helped to boost educational tourism in the country, with positive impact on the country's economy. He said educational tourism should be encouraged and sustained because it was good for Ghana as it helped the Ghanaian economy at the end of the day. 'To us as Zenith College …the cultural diversity is wonderful. You know our big brothers from Nigeria; they bring in their own unique ways of doing things. So are other nationalities. Their mingling with management alongside our Ghanaia n students is very beautiful,' he said. The overall best student, Samuel Amoah Gogo, in his valedictorian speech, urged his colleagues to embrace the future ahead of them with resilience and the assurance that they could still make it in the real world despite challenges. The ceremony saw 195 students graduating with Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration programmes. This year's edition had a total of 106 females graduating successfully as against 89 males.