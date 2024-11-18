Over 30 Agribusiness Entrepreneurs Complete Ignite Fellowship Training.

Accra: Over 30 agribusiness owners have successfully completed a comprehensive training program in packaging, marketing, distribution, and the use of advanced marketing tools and technologies to enhance their business operations. The training was part of the Ignite-African Women in Agribusiness Fellowship 3, an initiative designed to empower women entrepreneurs across Africa and the diaspora. According to Ghana News Agency, the Ignite Fellowship is an 18-week program aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and professional growth among women in the agribusiness sector. The recently concluded session, which began in July and spanned four months, provided intensive coaching, mentoring, and strategic business guidance to the participants. The fellowship was conducted in collaboration with Guzakusa, an organization committed to supporting women in agribusiness throughout Africa. Madam Millicent Atana, Lead Operation at Guzakusa, emphasized the substantial impact of the Ignite Fellowship, noting its role in creatin g economically vibrant communities. She highlighted the dedication of each participant in transforming their business paths, pushing their limits, and building a supportive network that transcends national and cultural boundaries. Madam Eva Sunu-Attah, Chief Executive Officer of Oasis Foods and a member of the Ignite Fellowship, underscored the significant benefits of the collaboration. She pointed out the pivotal role African women play in the workforce, contributing substantially to labor yet facing challenges such as limited access to finance and land ownership. She advocated for changing the narrative and leveraging opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area to empower women-led businesses across the continent.