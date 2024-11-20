Over 3,000 Infrastructure Projects Completed by GETFund Since 2017.

Accra: Over 3,000 infrastructure projects have been completed by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) from 2017, according to the organization. GETFund has successfully finished 3,077 projects spanning from basic to tertiary levels of education. The completed projects include 1,608 basic education projects, 1,298 Senior High School projects, 153 tertiary projects, 16 e-blocks, two TVET centres, and two model schools. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Isaac Asiedu-Odei, Head of Public Relations at GETFund, announced these achievements during the National Education Week held in Accra. The event, themed 'The Education Transformation Agenda: Evidence From 2017,' served as a platform to highlight the progress made in the educational sector. He noted that the government is in the process of constructing five training centres for the Commission for Technical, Vocational Education and Training. Contracts for these centres were signed in September 2018, and work on two of the projects, located at Pakyi number o ne and Anyinam, is nearing full completion and will soon be handed over. Additional sites at Akomadan and Assin Jakai are at various stages of completion. Mr. Asiedu-Odei emphasized that each of the five TVET Centres is designed as a state-of-the-art complex, featuring fully equipped classrooms, laboratories, workshops, and staffrooms. In terms of scholarships, GETFund has significantly increased local scholarships, rising from over 300 in 2016 to 5,026 for the 2023/2024 academic year. Over the past 15 years, the Fund has supported scholars in pursuing various programs at both local and foreign institutions, sponsoring over 16,000 scholars in its lifetime. Furthermore, from 2019 to 2021, GETFund has distributed 2,718 vehicles to various agencies and institutions under the Ministry of Education. Additionally, 677,470 furniture items have been provided to basic and secondary schools during the same period. Mr. Asiedu-Odei affirmed that the Fund remains committed to its mandate of providing financial support t o the agencies and institutions under the Ministry of Education.