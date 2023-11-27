Over 40 female potters receive support under Hrayer Sejnane projectOshikoto Region Records Traffic Violations and Crimes During Festive Season Operation

Hrayer Sejnane project, which has come to a close, provided support to over forty female potters in Sejnane, Bizerte (northern Tunisia) through training sessions on communication, sales techniques and the administrative and financial management of projects. Implemented by Youth for Active Citizenship civil society organisation, in partnership with the Promotion of Sustainable Tourism project, this project aims to promote this aAncestral know-how that has been enlisted in the intangible heritage of UNESCO since 2018.and make it a tool to promote and diversify Tunisian tourism. One year on, the project helped beef up the commercial capacities of female potters, renovate ten sales booths and organise exhibitions and visits to discover Sejnane pottery art. This in addition to pottery apprenticeship workshops for over 100 young people from the region. Communication tools, such as an online sales platform, a website and a product catalogue available online and in paper format, were made available as part of thi s project. Initiated under the UNESCO Heritage Route and in line with the Ministry of Tourism's strategy for diversifying the tourism offer in Tunisia, Hrayer Sejnane is supported by the Promotion of Sustainable Tourism project and implemented by the Tourism Ministry with the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ). It is jointly funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union under Tounes Wijhetouna programme. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse Oshikoto Region, Namibia – The Oshikoto Namibian Police Force issued a total of 93 traffic summons for violations during the festive season operation period, highlighting the need for vigilance on the road.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), Deputy Commissioner Wynand Neels of the Oshikoto Namibian Police Force, in a crime update issued on Monday, reported various incidents recorded between November 17 and 27, 2023. The region experienced two serious accidents resulting in six serious injuries and two fatalities. Neels noted that vehicle movement on national roads is moderate, but the wet and rainy season conditions, especially on gravel roads, have impacted drivers, leading to loss of control and accidents. In addition to traffic violations, the region recorded one alleged murder and one arrest, one rape and arrest case, an assault related to gender-based violence with two arrests, two stock thefts with two arrests, and four cases of possession of illicit goods with four arrests. Additionally, one arrest was made for contravention of petroleum products and energy. The festive season operation in the region is scheduled to end on January 17, 2024.