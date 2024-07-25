Over 4,100 migrants returned home voluntarily from Tunisia to 28 different destinations since Jan.2024 (IOM) [Upd 1]

Tunis: The International Organisation for Migration (IOM-Tunisia) indicated that over 4,100 migrants have returned home voluntarily from Tunisia to 28 different destinations since January 2024. IOM pointed out in a press release, that it has facilitated the voluntary, safe, and decent return of 162 migrants from Tunisia to Burkina Faso. Upon arrival, all the migrants will receive reintegration assistance to help them rebuild their lives in their country of origin, the same source said. In 2023, the voluntary return of 2,557 migrants from Tunisia to their country of origin was ensured, up 45% compared with 2022, during which 1,614 migrants were assisted with their voluntary return and reintegration, according to IOM data. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse