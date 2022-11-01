General

Over 60 countries to participate at Havana’ International Fair FIHAV 2022

HAVANA, Nov 1 (NNN-ACN) — More than 60 countries have confirmed their participation at the 38th Havana International Fair (FIHAV) 2022, to be held Nov 14-18 at the Expocuba Fairgrounds in Havana.

Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, minister of foreign trade and investment, informed at a press conference that official delegations, headed by ministers and other high-level government officials, will attend the trade fair, a sign that the world supports Cuba despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the US government.

According to the president of the FIHAV 2022 organizing committee, the event will promote business between Cuban and foreign companies and will contribute to the recovery strategies approved by the Cuban government.

The event will include meetings between centers of promotion agencies and panels to promote the benefits of the one-stop foreign investment window and business opportunities for Cubans living abroad.

All continents will be represented: Latin America and the Caribbean with 20 countries, seven from Asia and Oceania, 15 nations from Africa and the Middle East and 17 from Europe.

The agenda of the 38th Havana International Fair includes the presentations of Procuba’s commercial intelligence website and the foreign trade one-stop shop, which will offer in digital format the processing of import and export operations.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK

