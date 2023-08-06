Over N.dollars 230 000 pledged for EBTE

Over N.dollars 230 000 was collected in both pledges and tables sold during the Erongo Business and Tourism Exposition Gala Dinner which took place in Walvis Bay on Saturday evening.

The proceeds, consisting of N.dollars 130 000 made from the tables and N.dollars 100 650 from pledges, will be directed towards the organisation and hosting of the upcoming 15th edition of the expo scheduled for 25-29 October 2023.

Established in 2006, the expo is a platform for businesses of all magnitudes both locally and internationally to showcase their products and services and has attracted a number of exhibitors over the years but had to take a break for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation Minister, Utoni Nujoma, implored the business fraternity in Erongo to invest in initiatives that will ensure that businesses are always one step ahead in case of unforeseen circumstances such as COVID-19.

According to Nujoma, this will prevent the closure of companies, loss of jobs, as well as the disruption of day-to-day activities.

“We have suffered the disruption of COVID-19, however we must move on and invest in innovations that will prevent us from experiencing the same consequences. We are now facing the fourth Industrial revolution and we need to be prepared,” he said.

Nujoma also commended the Erongo region’s business community for its resilience during the pandemic by keeping the region afloat and continuing to contribute to the country’s growth through the various sectors such as the fishing, tourism and mining.

Patron of the expo, Erongo Governor Neville Andre Itope, in a speech delivered on his behalf applauded the event organisers for last year’s event, which was aimed at rallying exhibitors and businesses to adapt to ways of fast recovery by identifying future disruptors and crafting and implementing changes in strategies.

Strategic Partner LSK Consulting’s Cliff Shikwambi said the expo prides itself on providing a platform at which industry trends, ideas and innovative products are unveiled for the first time and brought together under one roof a diverse audience to promote trade and investment in the country.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency