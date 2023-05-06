General

Over the past week, more than 780 households.

Web DeskComments Off on Over the past week, more than 780 households.

At least 176 people were killed overnight from Thursday to yesterday following flooding caused by heavy rains in two villages of the South Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi yesterday.

According to the governor, at least 176 bodies were found in Bushushu and Nyamukubi, the areas hit by flooding caused by heavy rains.

Search operations are still underway in the areas since Friday morning under the coordination of the provincial governor.

Since last week, heavy rains have been reported in this part of the country where landslides regularly claim the lives of residents during rainy periods.

Over the past week, more than 780 households were left homeless following the floods that hit Uvira territory in South Kivu, and more than 600 houses were destroyed, according to the authorities of the province.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

L’ASECNA s’apprête à déployer un ADS-B basé dans l’espace en Afrique occidentale et centrale

Web Desk

Aireon et l’Agence pour la sécurité de la navigation aérienne en Afrique et à Madagascar (ASECNA) intégreront la surveillance du trafic aérien en temps réel aux axes terrestre africains à forte circulation MCLEAN, Virginie, 9 janvier 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Aireon a annoncé aujourd’hui avoir signé un accord de services de données avec l’Agence pour la sécurité de la […]
General

Zimbabwe’s Doctors Strike Makes Mission Hospital a ‘Last Port of Hope’

Web Desk

MOUNT DARWIN, ZIMBABWE – With no end in sight to the Zimbabwe doctors strike over salaries and poor working conditions, desperate patients have looked to church-run mission hospitals for much-needed health care. One such facility, Karanda Mission Hosp…
General

Côte d’Ivoire-AIP/Le non-port du casque l’une des principales infractions routières à Bouna (DD Transports)

Web Desk

Le non-port du casque chez les motocyclistes constitue l’une des principales infractions à Bouna, a révélé le directeur départemental (DD) des Transports, Diarrassouba Adama.Au cours d’un entretien avec l’AIP, dimanche 09 avril 2023, le DD a souligné …