Overall electricity production dips 8% end of June

(TAP) - Total electricity production dropped 8% at the end of June to 8,470 Gigawatt hours (GWh)- excluding self-generated power- against 9,179 GWh at the end of June 2022. Likewise, production intended for the local market edged down 5%, the National Observatory of Energy and Mines (Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy) said in a report on the energy situation in June published Monday. Thus, electricity purchases from Algeria and Libya covered 12% of local market needs at the end of June. National power utility company STEG still has the lion's share with 99% of national production by late June. Natural gas-fired power generation dropped 8%, while electricity production from renewables accounted for 2.5% of total production. Actually, 182 MW of photovoltaic roofs were installed in the residential sector and 304 licenses were granted for an overall capacity of 79 MW in industrial and tertiary sectors and agriculture . Peak demand also posted a 22% drop to 3,566 MW at end of June against 4,563 MW during the same period last year. Electricity sales fell 1% between late June 2022 and late June 2023. High and medium voltage customer sales also fell 5% and 3%, respectively. Low-voltage sales, mainly for the residential sector (nearly 75% on average), do not provide an accurate view of the actual consumption. Manufacturers remain the largest consumers of electricity with 61% of all high and medium voltage demand by end of June 2023. Most of the sectors reported lower electricity purchases, mainly the paper and publishing industry (-22%), extractive industries (-14%) and building materials, ceramics and glass industries (-10%). Meanwhile, higher sales were reported for the water pumping sector (+11%) and tourism (+3%).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse