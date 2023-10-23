Oyo Pilgrim Welfare Board Chairman Bags Award In Makkah

The Chairman of Oyo State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board Professor Sayed Malik was on Thursday honoured with a meritorious award by the Company of Mutawifs for African non-Arab Countries.

The award was conferred on Professor Malik at a send-off dinner organized by the Board of Directors of the Company of Mutawifs for African non-Arab Countries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to mark the end of 1444/2023 Hajj for pilgrims from Oyo State and others from Sub-saharan African countries.

The award was given to Professor Malik in recognition of his good performance and co-operation of his Board.

The event held in Makkah was graced by the Special Adviser to Deputy Governor on Administration, Alhaji Sakariyau Kunle Sanni, the Coordinator Oyo State in Mecca, Hajj Abdul Majeed Jagun Esin as well as Dr Ibrahim Adelani of Dawah Committee.

Others are the Company’s Deen Head, Sheikh Muhammed Burhan Saife, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Abdul Haadi and Badr Abdul Muhain Madeeh.