P.I.R.TN programme ends

The "Programme to support innovation in Tunisia's inland regions" (P.I.RTN), implemented by Initiative Médenine, leader of the Initiative Tunisie network, and supported by the European Innov'i-EU4Innovation project, came to a close on Thursday evening at the Baron d'Erlanger space in Tunis.

This support programme for innovative project leaders aims to promote innovation in Tunisia's inland regions. Since 2020, actions and activities to support entrepreneurs have been deployed in 5 regions, namely Médenine, Gafsa, Kasserine, Sidi-Bouzid and Jendouba, with the aim of providing direct financing to entrepreneurs.

A budget of 750,000 dinars over two years in the form of loans of honour has been mobilised as part of this programme. This funding enabled entrepreneurs to cover start-up needs for companies in the creation phase and access needs to new markets for growing companies (prototyping, intangible investment). According to Noureddine Ksiksi, Chairman of Initiative Tunisie and Initiative Médenine, "16 projects have so far been certified under this programme, giving them the chance to access the funding mobilised for this purpose.

14 projects have already been financed and two others are awaiting the release of the funds earmarked for them". He added that by June 30, 2023, a total of 19 projects will have been certified and financed in accordance with the objectives initially set by the programme.

The certified projects include Livrina, a digital home delivery platform in the governorate of Kasserine, and the start-up Inara Solutions, based in Sidi-Bouzid and specialising in the installation of photovoltaic panels for farmers and manufacturers, which hopes to extend its activities to other regions of the country thanks to the support of the programme. There is also an energy engineering and consultancy firm, Save Water, based in Gafsa and specialising in the detection of fluid leaks, and the start-up Fer Déco, based in Sidi-Bouzid and specialising in metal construction based on the recycling of iron from scrap metal and the circular economy.

Following the closure of this programme, Initiative Tunisie is preparing to launch a new Green Innov'i programme to support green projects in the governorates of Kairouan and Kef.

The call for projects is scheduled for September 2023 and the project will start at the beginning of 2024.

Initiative Tunisie is a support network for entrepreneurs which received its visa in 2019. It is made up of 9 independent and operational units called platforms. They are local economic development tools, bringing together local players in business creation and providing a decentralised local service free of charge for entrepreneurs. Innov'i - EU4Innovation is a project to support the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in Tunisia, financed by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.

The aim of the project is to support the strengthening, structuring and sustainability of the Tunisian entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. Expertise France is the French public agency responsible for designing and implementing international technical cooperation projects.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse