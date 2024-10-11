Parents advised to shun lifestyles that would impact children negatively

Mr. Dickson Ogordor, a retired educationist, advised parents to shun lifestyles that would impact negatively on their children. He said on Thursday that the lifestyles of children at school were a reflection of their parents and the homes they came from. He gave the advice at the general meeting of Adaklu Kodzobi Basic School Parent Association (PA) in the Adaklu district. He bemoaned the practice where some parents gossip about or insult teachers in the presence of their children saying, 'these practices sometimes have negative effect on the academic performance of the children.' Mr. Ogordor entreated them to be role models for their children to emulate. He advised pupils and students to make their textbooks their best companions, adding that it was the surest way of achieving academic excellence. Mr. Victor Kukah, Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC), reminded the parents that the dividends of investing in their children's education were enormous. 8. He therefore encouraged them to conti nue providing the basic needs of their wards. Samuel Akpah, the PA Chairman noted with concern the lukewarm attitude of some parents towards the activities of the school and advised them to change for the better to help raise the school to an enviable level. Togbe Dzegblade IV, chief of the community in an address pledged his unflinching support for teachers of the school and entreated members of the community to also accord them the necessary respect and support. Mr. Charles Kugbeadzor, head teacher of the school, praised the SMC and PA for their support for the school, adding, 'we the teachers really appreciate your support.' He appealed to philanthropists and organisations to support the school with computers so as to improve the teaching and learning of ICT in the school. Source: Ghana News Agency