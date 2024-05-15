Parents urged to send their yellow babies to hospital

Dr Charity Akosua Sarpong, Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services, has called on parents to send their yellow babies to the hospital early to prevent neurological complications. 'If a newborn with jaundice is not suckling well, has a weak cry or abnormal movement, it suggests a progression of the disease to affect the brain and this can be prevented by early detection,' She said. Dr Sarpong made the call when the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate launched this year's Neonatal Jaundice Awareness Month in Accra on Tuesday. It is on the theme: 'Newborn Jaundice and Exclusive Breastfeeding: Midwives and Nurses Lead.' Some of the activities for the month include community outreach or sensitization and media engagement. The month of May which is termed 'Yellow Month' is aimed at creating awareness of preventing disability and death in babies resulting from newborn jaundice. Jaundice is the yellowish discolouring of the ski n and or conjunctiva that is from the accumulation of unconjugated bilirubin in the blood. Dr Sarpong said neonatal jaundice is when jaundice appears in the first 28 days of birth and is classified into physiological and pathological jaundice. 'As such failure to identify and treat severe neonatal jaundice can result in life-threatening neurological complications which imposes a substantial burden on healthcare resources,' she said. Dr Maame Yaa Adobea Nyarko, Medical Director of the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital, said it was important to disabuse the myths surrounding the disease and seek prompt health intervention. She said the disease in newborns evaded prevention and thus early detection, identifying groups at risk and the avoidance of potential causal agents were crucial. 'The disease threatens the joy of childbirth in all families, and therefore all must come on board to end its dominance.' 'The nation risks losing its future leaders to the prevalence of the disease,' Dr Mame Nyarko ad ded. Dr Isabella Sagoe-Moses, a retired Medical Director, who chaired the function, said despite the challenges neonatal infection could be prevented provided there was timely and appropriate management. She urged parents to report to the facility early, anytime they encountered health-related issues. Source: Ghana News Agency