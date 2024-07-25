Paris Olympics: Ghana’s Saminu places third in 100m heat to book semi-final spot

Ghanaian sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu booked a semi-final spot in the 100m race of the ongoing Paris Olympic Games. The 22-year-old sprinter placed third with an impressive time of 10.06s to grab semi-final qualification. Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi won heat five with a time of 10.02s, while Olympic Champion Lamont Jacobs, who ran 10.05s, grabbed the second spot. Saminu joins his fellow national teammate Benjamin Azamati, who also secured qualification to the semi-finals after placing second in Heat One. The two Ghanaian sprinters will run the semi-final later in the day and would be hoping to book a spot in the 100m finals. Saminu is also scheduled to compete in the 200m later in the competition, while Azamati would also compete in the 4x100m for Ghana later in next week. Source: Ghana News Agency