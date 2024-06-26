Paris Paralympics: Fathi Zouinkhi 30th Tunisian athlete to secure qualification

Tunis: Tunisian Fathi Zouinkhi secured qualification on Monday for the Paris 2024 Parlympics after taking the 10th spot in the World Triathlon Paralympic Qualification Rankings. This is Zouinkhi's second qualification for Paralympics after Tokyo-2020+1 when he finished 8th. A total of thirty Tunisian athletes qualified for the Paralympics (25 in Para-Athletics , 3 in boccia, 1 in Para-rowing and 1 in para-triathlon). Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
