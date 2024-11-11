  • November 11, 2024
Parliament: Chief Justice Directs Court Service Procedures for Speaker, Clerk and MPs.

Accra: Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has issued directives to Court Registrars and Bailiffs on how to serve court or judiciary processes on the Speaker, Clerk of Parliament and Members of Parliament. According to Ghana News Agency, these new directives are aimed at streamlining the procedure for serving legal documents to ensure compliance with legal protocols and respect for parliamentary procedures. The directives are part of an effort to clarify the responsibilities of court officials when engaging with parliamentary figures, ensuring that legal processes are followed accurately and efficiently. The new procedures are expected to facilitate improved communication and cooperation between the judiciary and the legislative body.

Recent Posts