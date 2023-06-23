Parliament condemns military escalation by Zionist occupation in Jenin

The Bureau of the Assembly of People's Representatives Assembly (ARP), which met on Thursday, condemned the "dangerous" military escalation of the Zionist occupation forces in parts of the West Bank, especially in Jenin, Palestine.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Bureau "strongly" condemned the crimes committed by the Zionist forces against the Palestinian people.

This is a flagrant violation of international charters and rights," it said.

It expressed its solidarity with the Palestinian people against these aggressions.

To this end, the ARP called on all regional and international parliamentary institutions to condemn these acts of aggression, which threaten peace and security in the entire region.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse