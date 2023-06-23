National Politics

Parliament condemns military escalation by Zionist occupation in Jenin

Web DeskComments Off on Parliament condemns military escalation by Zionist occupation in Jenin

The Bureau of the Assembly of People's Representatives Assembly (ARP), which met on Thursday, condemned the "dangerous" military escalation of the Zionist occupation forces in parts of the West Bank, especially in Jenin, Palestine.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Bureau "strongly" condemned the crimes committed by the Zionist forces against the Palestinian people.

This is a flagrant violation of international charters and rights," it said.

It expressed its solidarity with the Palestinian people against these aggressions.

To this end, the ARP called on all regional and international parliamentary institutions to condemn these acts of aggression, which threaten peace and security in the entire region.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
National

Austrian chancellor praises relations with Angola

Web Desk

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer considered Tuesday the relations with Angola “good” and pledged to support for the identified sectors.Karl Nehammer made the praise at the end of the Business Forum between the two countri…
National

Key Issues to Watch in Biden’s Mideast Trip

Web Desk

WHITE HOUSE — President Joe Biden will be traveling to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia next week to push for Israel’s deeper integration into the region, urge Gulf countries to pump more oil to alleviate the global energy crisis and offer assura…
National

“We made an excellent agreement on Migration” (Mark Rutte)

Web Desk

A broader agenda for Tunisia to discuss many issues over the coming weeks and to implement all the plans made at the economic and bilateral levels was agreed on, said Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the end of the joint meeting held on Sunda…