Parliament to hold plenary session July 16-17

Tunis: The Bureau of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) will hold a plenary session on July 16 and 17 to deliberate on two organic bills concerning the approval of the Africa 50 Fund's status, said the Parliament in a press release. This investment platform was established by African governments and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to address the infrastructure financing gap in Africa. The Bureau also decided to ask oral questions to the Minister of Economy and Planning and to the Minister of Equipment and Housing, who is also acting Minister of Transport. The ARP bureau also reviewed a series of draft laws and decided to forward them to the relevant committees. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse