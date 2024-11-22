Parliament Urged to Fast-Track Passage of Road Traffic Amendment Bill.

Accra: Stakeholders within the road safety sector have urged the parliament of Ghana to expedite action to ensure the passage of the Road Traffic Amendment Bill to enhance road safety efforts. The stakeholders emphasized that the current bill contains the necessary regulations and frameworks, which reflect modern road safety management systems. These are aimed at improving road safety law enforcement and monitoring. According to Ghana News Agency, the call was made during the National Drivers and Transport Conference held in Accra on the theme 'Cultivating a Culture of Responsibility: Everyone's Role in Road Safety.' The conference is a collaborative effort with the National Road Safety Authority, bringing together stakeholders in the transport industry to discuss critical issues, share experiences, and chart a path for improved road safety and transportation in Ghana. Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, stated that the Road Traffic Amendment B ill would play an important role in enhancing road traffic enforcement in the country. He noted that enforcement of road safety regulations required a behavioral policy that outlined sanctions for certain road safety behaviors that posed risks to road users. The Director highlighted that the emergence of technology and other evolutions within the road safety space made a compelling case for the country to transition from in-person to automated enforcement. He appealed to Parliament to prioritize the passage of the amendment bill in their next sitting before its tenure ends. He stressed the importance of addressing new transportation technologies, such as hailing drivers and electric vehicles, which Ghana intends to implement. Mr. Martin Owusu Afram, Director for Planning and Programmes at the NRSA, also urged Parliament to introduce or support legislation aimed at improving road safety standards, particularly the Road Traffic Amendment Bill, to reduce accidents during election periods. He advocated for incr eased funding for road infrastructure projects, including road repairs, traffic signage, and the construction of pedestrian walkways, to enhance road safety. The Director also proposed the establishment of victim support services and compensation schemes to provide assistance to those affected by road accidents. This would include access to healthcare, legal aid, and financial assistance for victims and their families. Mr. Opaku Dennis Delali, Chief Executive Officer of Drivex, highlighted the urgent need to make the country's roads safer, citing the current death rates associated with road crashes. He noted that six people are lost to road crashes daily, significantly impacting families as breadwinners often lose their lives.