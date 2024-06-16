Parliamentary candidates in Hohoe pledge peaceful elections during Eid al-Adha celebration

Parliamentary candidates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency in the 2024 Election have pledged to ensure a free, fair and peaceful elections next December. The respective candidates Mr. John-Peter Amewu, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Mr. Worlanyo Tsekpo made the pledge at the Hohoe Adabraka English-Arabic Basic School Park to mark this year's Eid al-Adha celebrations. Mr. Amewu said he had always carried out his election-related activities in a peaceful way and would do so during this year's elections. He said the constituents had a feel of all development projects under his tenure and called on the Muslim community to vote for him and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who would become the first Muslim President of the nation. Mr. Tsekpo said winning the parliamentary seat without peace would not lead to development. He said as a parliamentary candidate he was already giving social amenities such as potable drinking water and roads for constituents hence deserved to represent them in Parliament. Mr. Tsekpo lamented the deplorable state of roads linking the Hohoe Constituency. Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Hamidu, the Hohoe Municipal Deputy Chief Imam, led the prayers and in his khutbah (sermon), he admonished the Muslim community in the Municipality to continue to give alms and show love to all irrespective of their religious background. A ram was slaughtered to signify the importance of the celebration. Eid al-Adha, also known as 'Festival of the Sacrifice,' is considered the holier of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide, each year. It calls the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a sign of faith and obedience to God's command. Source: Ghana News Agency