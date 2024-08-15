Passoré/Agro-pastoral and fisheries offensive: The governor of the North visits achievements in Dourou

Ouagadougou: The governor of the Northern region, Issouf Ouédraogo, accompanied by a delegation from the Agricultural Resilience and Competitiveness Project (PreCa), visited this Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the development work on the Dourou plain in the commune of Kirsi, in Passoré. The governor of the Northern region, Issouf Ouédraogo, visited, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the dam of the Oumarou Kanazoé fire dam, located in Douré in the commune of Kirsi, to learn about the state of implementation of the achievements made by the government as part of the Agro-pastoral and fisheries offensive in Passoré. He was leading a delegation of regional authorities from the North and those in charge of Agriculture from Passoré, assisted by PRECA officials. The outing allowed the governor to inquire, among other things, about the progress of the work and to discuss with the stakeholders involved in the implementation of the project in Passoré. In Dourou, the delegation was able to visit the 416 ha site in operatio n on an area of ????447 ha already sown for the occasion. According to Issouf Ouédraogo, the objective of the development is to have 720 ha, of which 595 ha are for family farming and 125 ha for agribusiness. It emerges from the explanations of the manager of the company in charge of carrying out the work that the rate of execution of the work is 48.08% with a time consumed of 54.5%. According to the regional authority, the initiative is part of the agro-pastoral and fisheries offensive of the President of Faso which consists of providing the province with means of production with a view to intensifying agricultural production. Governor Ouédraogo reminded the people of the government's vision. He said that the government's vision for the agro-pastoral offensive aims to achieve food self-sufficiency in Burkina Faso by 2025. The visit also allowed the delegation to invite local producers to invest more in the production and consumption of local products. Mr. Ouedraogo invited the PReCA and the technician s in charge of the work to carry out their tasks well. He also asked the populations to take ownership of the infrastructure built for this purpose. As a reminder, the productivity work in Dourou by PreCa and PARIIS has an overall cost estimated at just over 17 billion CFA francs. Source : Burkina Information Agency