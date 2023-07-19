Patronise ECG powerApp to pay bills – Volta ECG

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Electricity Company of Ghana has urged customers to download the ECG PowerApp to pay all their outstanding bills to enable the company to provide stable power supply. This initiative, according to the Company, is to enable it mobilize revenue through the ongoing mass revenue mobilization exercise dubbed Operation Zero. The Operation Zero exercise, which commenced on July 11, is expected to last for two months and ensure clients, who owe the power entity settle all arrears. In an interview with GNA, Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, General Manager of ECG Volta Region, said that the ECG PowerApp was updated with features like customer statements, viewing bills and payment history. 'All smart prepaid meters in the Volta Region could also view their consumption history.' She said that the Company maintained clients to transact business on the app as no staff would receive cash payments on the field during the operation zero exercise. 'Our staff are not accepting cash, so we humbly appeal to all customers to visit google play store or AppStore and download or update the ECG PowerApp to view and pay their bills before our revenue officers visit their premises. Customers can also pay and view their bills through the shortcode *226#', she said. The General Manager indicated that the operation zero exercise was ongoing in all the 11 Districts of ECG in Volta and Oti Regions. She said that the exercise was different from the previous ones as this exercise sought to target both customers in the ECG system and customers consuming power but not in the system of ECG. 'As part of this exercise, we are also looking at customers who are consuming power but not in the system of ECG. For example, when we get to your house and realize your meter is not in our system or you are consuming power through illegal means, we will capture your details, regularize your supply and give you a flat rate.' According to Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo, the LI 2413 allows the company to surcharge customers with a twelve-month bill in such circumstances, but the company had given a moratorium to its customers as part of the operation zero exercise. She entreated all customers using power without paying, customers with direct connection, faulty meters or meters obtained through illegal sources like 'Foreign meters' should take advantage of the moratorium and visit the ECG Office for their electricity supply to be regularized in the system. Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo revealed that some companies were disconnected for not paying their bills as part of the operation zero exercise. 'The Zoomlion recycling plant at Dambai and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Dambai have been disconnected for owing GHC12,514 and GHC9,981 respectively.' The ECG General Manager emphasized that the company did not take delight in disconnecting customers, but only as a last resort. She added that the Company was not embarking on a mass disconnection but on a revenue mobilization exercise. Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo said the Company had apprehended some illegal connections as part of the operation zero with Ho Parks and Gardens among the culprits. 'As we speak, we have discovered some illegal connections and we are taking them through the process to regularize and bill their supply,' she said. The General Manager commended institutions like Skyplus Hotel, GCB Bank in Ho, Bank of Ghana in Hohoe, Stevens Hotel in Ho and Regency Salt in Denu District for prompt payment of electricity bills.

Source: Ghana News Agency