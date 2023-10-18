Peace Council holds workshop on electoral laws

The Northern Region office of the National Peace Council (NRPC), has held a three-day capacity building workshop for its members on electoral laws and management, and political parties conduct to promote peace and security in the region. It was under phase two of the Strengthening Capacities for Peaceful Co-existence Project in the Tamale Archdiocese and funded by Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office (TADO). It was to build the capacity of the NRPC and Regional Security Council members to strengthen their responses to early warning signs and electoral preparations through peacebuilding. Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, the Northern Regional Executive Secretary of NRPC, speaking during the workshop in Tamale, urged the Security Council to work together with the NRPC to preserve the country's peace. He entreated them to close the gap between the NRPC to enable them to fulfill their mandate to respond to early warning signs.

Source: Ghana News Agency