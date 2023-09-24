Pharmaceutical imports up 44% over past five years

Pharmaceutical imports rose by 44% over the last five years, from TND1,228.6 million in 2018 to TND1,764 in 2022, according to a note published recently by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

These imports exceeded TND854 million during the first six months of the current year and are expected to reach TND1.7 billion by the end of 2023.

This rise has been registered at a time of notable expansion in the pharmaceutical industry, according to data published by the National Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry.

Indeed, national drug production covers 63% of the needs of the pharmaceutical sector and 23% (almost 1/4) of the needs of hospitals.

73% of medicines manufactured locally are generics.

The pharmaceutical industry comprises 25 industrial units, employing 9,000 people, most of whom are senior executives.

This activity recorded a growth rate of 45% in recent years.

In July 2023, the National Agency for Medicines and Health Products was established as a non-administrative public entity.

Placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, this agency is in charge of proposing national policies on medicines and health products, and ensuring the quality control of medicines.

